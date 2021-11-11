Wilderness Trail Road Bridge scheduled to close Nov. 15

The bridge crossing the Vermilion River on Wilderness Trail Road will be closed for repairs on Monday, November 15.

Drivers will be directed to use Beau Bassin Road and E Gloria Switch Road.

The bridge will reopen in about three weeks in early December, weather permitting.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel