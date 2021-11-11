Watch
Wilderness Trail Road Bridge scheduled to close Nov. 15

Posted at 12:16 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11

The bridge crossing the Vermilion River on Wilderness Trail Road will be closed for repairs on Monday, November 15.

Drivers will be directed to use Beau Bassin Road and E Gloria Switch Road.

The bridge will reopen in about three weeks in early December, weather permitting.

