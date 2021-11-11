Wilderness Trail Road Bridge scheduled to close Nov. 15

The bridge crossing the Vermilion River on Wilderness Trail Road will be closed for repairs on Monday, November 15.
Drivers will be directed to use Beau Bassin Road and E Gloria Switch Road.
The bridge will reopen in about three weeks in early December, weather permitting.
