Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Wilderness Trail Road bridge reopens following repairs   

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 17:22:45-05

LAFAYETTE, La. – Repairs to the bridge crossing the Vermilion River on Wilderness Trail Road have been completed, and the bridge has reopened.

The bridge was closed on November 15.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.