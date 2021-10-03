Why Do Businesses Close in Acadiana?

Several businesses in the area have taken a hit from the pandemic. With business closures continuing, we took an in depth look at the cause of business closures in Acadiana.

We wanted to know if this on going trend can be reversed.

Economist professor Anthony J. Greco Phd., says shutting the economy down for too long during the pandemic played a huge role in the downfall of our local economy.

“In every way socially, economically, religiously, educationally, academically I think It’s been a harmful thing. And I think we should’ve taken those two to three weeks as they told us when the whole thing started and then just get back to normal operations….There's always some satisfaction in working and doing a job. Feeling some worth, staying home is not the thing. It’s not going to get you far individually and it’s certainly not going to get the economy very far.”, Greco said.

Owner of Smart Tax Tabatha Bellard, owns businesses from Lafayette to Houston. She encourages everyone to be conscious of the long-term effects of making business decisions.

“Everybody wants to leave something for their kids, but what if your kids have no interest in that business and that happens quite frequently. And you lose assets you lose your business and people just don’t have the same passion,” Bellard said.

She says if you make wise business decisions you should be okay, “If you make your business, how can I solve someone's problem. What problems can I solve, how can I help people. If you focus on that. Then you’ll be fine.”

Mark Mouton, Manager of Business Retention and expansion at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority says LEDA provides services to help your business thrive.

Here are some tips he advises everyone to use to help your business grow during these uncertain times,

“Using your website, and your social media to show some of the products that are available. Do you have the ability to communicate with your customer that way. So some of those particular tools they may not be using. So if they are that may be something they may want to look at.

If you need help making your business a success or coming up with a business plan contact LEDA at 337-593-1400.

