Where to find COVID Testing

Like other facilities around the state, here in Lafayette-- They are seeing an increase in cases and hospital admission.

But administrators say you should only come to the emergency room. If you're experience serious symptoms.

"Do not come to our emergency room. If you are asymptomatic to get testing we will not turn you away, but I assure you that you will wait a significant amount of time until our emergency rooms are full right now….."

Ochsner Lafayette General CEO AL Patin says the emergency is not a testing site.

He addressed the Latest surge in a zoom briefing Wednesday.

"As of today we had 22 patients that were positive for Covid 5 were in the ICU and 2 were on vents."

But testing sites are available, for instance at the Domingue recreation center.

"Our Domingue Rec Center on Mud Ave. is open Monday to Friday 8am-4pm and 8am-12pm Sat and Sun. No appointment needed and you can do both testing and vaccinations and your booster there…"

