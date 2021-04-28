Westminster Christian in Lafayette holds ground dedication for new gym

On Wednesday, April 28, Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette held a ground dedication ceremony in preparation for the groundbreaking of the school's new gymnasium.

The school says the gym is the next big step toward bettering their athletic program for the entire student body.

"We are beyond thrilled to be taking this step today. The long awaited gym and campus hub is about to be a reality, and I can't wait to see how the Lord will use this building for His purposes," said Scott Davis, Head of School for Westminster Christian Academy.

The gym at Westminster Christian is expected to serve the school for sports and activities but will also be available to the community as a space for groups to use.

