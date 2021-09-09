Westminster Christian Academy holds groundbreaking for new gym

Students at Westminster Christian Academy in Lafayette will soon have a brand new gymnasium to enjoy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the gym, which the school says is "the next big step toward Westminster's effort to truly transcend and transform the athletic program as well as campus life for the entire student body."

Westminster Christian Academy

The 13,862 square foot gym will seat 380 fans in the bleachers and have space for an additional 220-seat bleacher section to be added in the future. It will be equipped with locker rooms and will add 110 parking spaces to the campus. As the school grows, the facility is capable of a future 4,000 square foot addition of weight rooms, offices, and locker rooms.

School officials say the gym will serve the Westminster community for activities and will be available to serve the area by offering the space to local partners that might enjoy its use.

Westminster plans on having the new gym complete and open for the 2022-2023 school year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel