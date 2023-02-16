WBRSO confirms body found in Port Allen to be missing Lafayette woman

On February 12, 2023, at 11 am, deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) responded to Super Lucky Louie's truck stop in the 1200 block of Hwy 190 in reference to a body inside of a vehicle, according to Mike Cazes, Sheriff for West Baton Rouge Parish.

WBRSO determined the vehicle at the scene was linked to a missing persons investigation being conducted by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO), Cazes says.

On February 15, 2023, WBRSO confirmed the identity of the body that was located inside the vehicle to be that of 55-year-old Sheila Baker. Authorities say Baker and was last seen by family on December 25, 2022, and was reported missing by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is pending toxicology. According to officials, no foul play suspected at this time.