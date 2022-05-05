Water plant in Lafayette Parish to shut down for repairs

The water plant in the northeastern portion of Lafayette Parish will close for repairs next week.

The closure of the plant will leave some residents without water for several hours. A boil advisory will follow after water is restored to the plant.

The Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North (LPWDN) on Thursday announced it will shut down its plant located in the northeastern portion of the parish at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

They say the shutdown will be in order to conduct required repairs which is expected to take around four hours to complete.

Following completion of the work, a Boil Water Advisory will be issued until water samples are approved by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

The required shutdown does not impact all LPWDN customers. Potentially impacted customers are those located within the boundaries indicated on the map below.

LPDWN

