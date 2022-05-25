Water conservation ordinance in effect until Sept. 30

A reminder that a water conservation ordinance to combat low water pressure due to automated lawn watering during the peak hours of late afternoon and evening is in effect until September 30,

The ordinance applies to LUS residential, commercial and City of Youngsville, City of Broussard, Town of Milton, City of Scott, Water District North, Water District South customers using automated watering systems and sprinklers.

Residents with even number addresses water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Residents who have an odd number address should water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturdays. Watering permitted between the hours of midnight and 2 pm.

On Mondays, no one waters.

