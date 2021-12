WATCH: Sonic Christmas Parade rolls through Lafayette again

Posted at 9:35 PM, Dec 05, 2021

After a one-year hiatus thanks to COVID-19, the Sonic Christmas Parade rolled in Lafayette again today. KATC photojournalist Ben De Vuyst captured the sights and sounds.



