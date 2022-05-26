Waste pickup normal, transit services closed for Memorial Day in Lafayette

Memorial Day is Monday, May 30 and Lafayette Consolidated Government is announcing changes to waste pickup and transit services.

LCG says there will be NO CHANGE to garbage and recycling collection on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022. Republic Services will run its regular routes.

The Lafayette Transit System, however, will be closed on Memorial Day. Regular Daytime, Night Owl, and Paratransit services will resume on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The Dean Domingues Compost Facility will be closed from Saturday, May 28 through Memorial Day and will reopen on Tuesday, May 31.

