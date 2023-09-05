Want to see Festivals in a different way?

If you'd like to see Festivals Acadiens et Créole from a different perspective, now's your chance.

The volunteer opportunity site is now active for this year's event, which is set for October 13 through 15 in Girard Park.

"We thrive on the support of volunteers who come back year after year to enjoy a fun-filled weekend in the park with loved ones," says Kelly Stewart, Volunteer Coordinator for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles." With record crowds expected this year, we need all hands on deck and welcome new faces to grow our volunteer community."

As a Festivals Acadiens et Créoles volunteer, you can choose where you want to volunteer and how much time you'd like to contribute. In return for your time, volunteers will receive a free t-shirt and a front-row seat at the best Cajun and Creole music event in Acadiana, where you can meet people from all over the world.

Volunteer Sign-up Available at www.festivalsacadiens.com

Visit the website to check out the different volunteer options available.

Volunteers will attend an orientation meeting on Wednesday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the park, under the large covered pavilion near the basketball court.