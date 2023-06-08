Wallace Johnson, origami master and boudin pioneer, has died

Wallace Johnson, a longtime Acadiana sausage-maker and origami master, passed away Wednesday night.

"Last night Mr. Wallace passed away peacefully of natural causes. We will miss this great man dearly. The Boucaniere will be open To-Day and tomorrow but will be closed this Saturday and Sunday," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page states.

Johnson was a fixture at Johnson's Boucaniere, a restaurant that his daughter and son-in-law opened on the edge of downtown Lafayette three years after his Johnson's Grocery in Eunice, an institution in the Cajun smoked meat and boudin culture, closed. In addition to meal and sausage specials, the restaurant's social media also announced when Johnson would be there making his origami boats, jets or spinners "for kids 99 and under."

A couple of weeks ago, the family announced on the restaurant Facebook page that he had entered hospice care.

"Mr. Wallace has truly loved reporting to work every day for all of these years (excluding Sundays). Now, he will have a much deserved break as he enters Home Hospice Care. Please know that he loves all of his family, friends and customers. He has had a blast taking orders, wrapping boudin, sparring, telling stories, talking about the old days, laughing, and making paper boats, jets, or button spinners for you all. He has made so many wonderful memories over the years, we will always cherish them," the May 17 post states.

