Wallace Breaux, owner of Breaux's Mart in Lafayette, has died

The owner of Breaux's Mart on Moss Street in Lafayette has died.

According to an obituary, a private memorial service will be held for 86-year-old Wallace Joseph Breaux, Sr., who died Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Interment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.

Wallace was the owner of Breaux's Mart on Moss Street since 1959. According to his obituary, Breaux "enjoyed his career in the grocery business, it was his passion; but his employees and his customers were truly the integral part of what made his dream so enjoyable. "

Memorial contributions in Wallace Breaux, Sr.'s name can be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, La 70501 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Martin & Castille in Lafayette will handle arrangements.

