Walk-up registration happening Saturday for Greater Lafayette Little League

Walk-up registration will take place Saturday, March 26, for Greater Lafayette Little League Baseball and Softball.

Registration will happen from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Complex.

Lafayette Parks and Rec says that free food and drink, along with prizes, will be given out.

For more information contact:

Walter Guillory

(337) 291-8375

Anthony DeRousselle

(337) 291-8380

Adrienne Guillory

(337) 291-8393

