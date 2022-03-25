Watch
Walk-up registration happening Saturday for Greater Lafayette Little League

Posted at 9:37 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 10:37:57-04

Walk-up registration will take place Saturday, March 26, for Greater Lafayette Little League Baseball and Softball.

Registration will happen from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Complex.

Lafayette Parks and Rec says that free food and drink, along with prizes, will be given out.

For more information contact:

Walter Guillory
(337) 291-8375

Anthony DeRousselle
(337) 291-8380

Adrienne Guillory
(337) 291-8393

