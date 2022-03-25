Walk-up registration happening Saturday for Greater Lafayette Little League

Walk-up registration will take place Saturday, March 26, for Greater Lafayette Little League Baseball and Softball.
Registration will happen from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Brown Park Baseball and Softball Complex.
Lafayette Parks and Rec says that free food and drink, along with prizes, will be given out.
For more information contact:
Walter Guillory
(337) 291-8375
Anthony DeRousselle
(337) 291-8380
Adrienne Guillory
(337) 291-8393
------------------------------------------------------------
