Waitr to expand with acquisition of South Florida food delivery company

Waitr is looking to expand its footprint with the acquisition of a South Florida food delivery company.

The company announced Tuesday, March 9, that they have entered into a definite agreement to acquire Delray Beach, Florida based food delivery company, Delivery Dudes.

"Delivery Dudes affords us the opportunity to further expand our footprint in the Florida delivery marketplace," said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. "The Dudes have created a strong brand presence in South Florida and we are excited to have them join our team. Their well-trained and friendly staff, combined with reliable drivers, deliver fresh food from top local restaurants - a perfect fit for Waitr."

Waitr expects the transaction to close prior to the end of next week.

They say the purchase price for the acquisition is approximately $23 million in stock and cash.

"We've been working hard for the last decade and are excited to join Waitr, a company that shares our entrepreneurial spirit and believes in us," said Jayson Koss, CEO of Delivery Dudes. "With Waitr's resources, we look forward to growing the South Florida market and working to help Waitr expand their market presence. We believe 2021 will be an exciting year."

