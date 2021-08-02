Waitr hosting vaccine clinic for the public, providing incentives to vaccinate

The food delivery app Waitr will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, offering incentives for those who get their shot.

Waitr will host the clinic on Tuesday, August 3, at its headquarters in Lafayette. Teaming up with Ochsner’s Lafayette General they hope to administer free vaccines to anyone requesting one. Vaccinations will also be available to members of the Waitr team, including staff and drivers.

The company says that anyone receiving the vaccine will receive a coded coupon for free delivery on any order for a month, plus Waitr swag including food credits.

The vaccination site will be open Tuesday from 8:00am-noon; and again from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Waitr headquarters, located at 214 Jefferson Street.

Waitr will have a welcoming tent at the door.

The health staff of Ochsner’s Lafayette General administering the vaccine doses will assist patients in scheduling their second dose.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Waitr says they have actively worked with local communities, diners, restaurant partners, drivers and employees in joint efforts to mitigate risks and hardships arising from ongoing challenges. The company introduced a no-contact delivery option for all orders, and provided gloves, sanitation spray and masks to drivers all at no cost to the employee or drivers. Waitr also accelerated its local community outreach holding multiple food drives and blood drives as those groups were experiencing a massive shortage.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel