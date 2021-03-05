Waitr expanding into cannabis market

LAFAYETTE, La. — Waitr announced Thursday the company has agreed to pursue a partnership with Flow Payments for the delivery and payment solution for dispensaries selling cannabis.

The partnership is expected to consist of Waitr’s proprietary delivery technology and assets, in conjunction with Flow Payments’ unique access to specific partnerships and corresponding payment processing solutions.

The effect of this combination will be the creation of a specialized platform to facilitate the sale and delivery of cannabis, while abiding by all federal and state directives.

“This opportunity with Flow Payments is just another way we are pivoting the company into new verticals with specialized integrated payment and delivery solutions,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr. “As the regulatory framework around the cannabis industry within the United States continues to evolve, we see this as a natural step in our own evolution and ability to continue bringing value to our shareholders.”

“We are very excited to partner with Waitr and look forward to helping them navigate the complexities of payment processing," said Brett Husak, Managing Partner of Flow Payments. "Building a statutorily compliant delivery and payment solution in the cannabis space is the primary goal of a joint venture and we strongly believe it will create immense value for any dispensary looking to increase their revenue, while operating within the applicable guidelines.”

Medical marijuana was first made available in Acadiana in 2019.

Related stories:

Legislators pass medical marijuana expansion in Louisiana

Acadiana medical marijuana pharmacy preparing for new law

Senate approves bill to make medical marijuana more widely available in Louisiana

Southern University Ag Center launches medical cannabis product line for autism

Louisiana's second medical marijuana grower releases product

Louisiana part of Cannabis Regulators Association

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel