Waitr delivers donated food items to Second Harvest Food Bank

On Wednesday, Lafayette-based Waitr made a special holiday delivery to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The delivery consisted of non-perishable food donations collected during Waitr’s month-long holiday food drive.

Donations were collected at area restaurants and grocers who partnered with Waitr to help feed local families in need this holiday season. Those locations included Twins Burgers & Sweets; Handy Stop Market & Café; Deano’s Pizza; Luna Bar and Grill; and NuNu’s Fresh Market.

Waitr says that food banks across the nation have seen a big increase in need this holiday season due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and rising food prices.

Customers were also able donate money to the Holiday Food Drive while ordering on the Waitr app or Waitrapp.com.

Waitr says they will be matching a portion of all customer donations.

