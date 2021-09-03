W University closed between Cameron, Congress due to ruptured gas line

W University in Lafayette is closed between Congress and Cameron due to a ruptured gas line.
A spokesperson with LCG said a gas line that runs underneath W University ruptured, causing the closure.
Three homes in the proximity of the gas line were evacuated as a precaution. The road is closed while repairs are being made. Fire and police officials are on the scene, according to Lafayette 911.
Officials will update when the road is back open.
