Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

W University closed between Cameron, Congress due to ruptured gas line

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
Lafayette Fire Dept.PNG
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 13:22:05-04

W University in Lafayette is closed between Congress and Cameron due to a ruptured gas line.

A spokesperson with LCG said a gas line that runs underneath W University ruptured, causing the closure.

Three homes in the proximity of the gas line were evacuated as a precaution. The road is closed while repairs are being made. Fire and police officials are on the scene, according to Lafayette 911.

Officials will update when the road is back open.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.