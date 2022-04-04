Volunteers still needed for Scott Boudin Festival

Organizers are still calling for volunteers to register for the 9th Annual Scott Boudin Festival.

The festival will be held from Friday, April 22 until Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Registration is open for individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations wishing to help.

To volunteer, head to scottboudinfestival.com and click the volunteer button on the bottom right hand side of the page.

The Festival is looking for people to man the gates at the festival grounds as well as work ticket booths for food and drinks.

"It goes without saying that the success of our Festival over the past few years would not have been achieved without each and every one of the volunteers like you," the Festival said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel