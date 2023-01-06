Volunteers sought for Day of Service

In recognition of the MLK National Day of Service, Lafayette Habitat for Humanity is hosting a volunteer day of service on January 14, and is seeking people to help.

The projects will be hands-on service projects throughout North Lafayette, including corridor clean-ups, building garden beds, tree-planting and more. Individuals, businesses and organizations are invited to lend a hand, and volunteers can select their project and register online at www.habitatlafayette.org.

Funding for all service projects was obtained through a Beloved Community Volunteer Engagement Grant from Habitat for Humanity International, which was designed to challenge communities to create new and innovative ways of mobilizing more diverse groups of volunteers to take action.

Habitat is working with Coteries in the Freetown, LaPlace, McComb-Veazey, Oasis and Quiet Town neighborhoods for the project.