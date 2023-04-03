Volunteers needed for tornado relief drive

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is working with several agencies in Mississippi to get needed supplies to survivors of the recent deadly tornadoes.

At least 26 people died in the Central Mississippi storms.

On Wednesday, April 5, you can bring donations to the Catholic Charities of Acadiana Regional Disaster Warehouse, 403 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, near the intersection with E. Amedee Drive.

Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In an effort to avoid duplications, and to make sure folks get what they need, the partners are asking for specific items.

All donated relief supplies will be transported directly to disaster responding agencies in Central Mississippi.

Here's what the groups in Mississippi are asking for:



Diapers (all sizes)

Non-perishable food items

Paper towels

Toilet tissue

Personal hygiene items

Tarps (20’ x 50’ or greater)

Flashlights

They're also looking for volunteers to help receive donations, and to package them for safe travel to Mississippi.

To sign up for a shift to help Wednesday, click here.

Questions about volunteering? Reach out to Sarah Baquet at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or 337-235-4972 ext. 1222