Volunteers needed for the Scott Boudin Festival

The Scott Boudin Festival is a little less than a month away.

As the date moves closer, festival organizers are asking for help from volunteers. The Festival is looking for people to man the gates at the festival grounds as well as work ticket booths for food and drinks.

Registration to become a volunteer can be completed here.

The Boudin Festival will be held from April 22 through the 24, 2022.

