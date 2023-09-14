Volunteers needed for the 2023 Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. — Volunteers are needed for the 2023 Festivals Acadiens et Créoles.

The annual three-day festival celebrates Acadiana's rich Cajun and Creole heritage.

According to Patrick Mould, Vice President of Programming & Development for the festival, "The volunteer shifts are in three-hour increments, so you can for one day, or if you want to volunteer for all three days it's entirely up to you."

Underscoring the festival's dependence on volunteers, Mould says, "But really it takes probably about 500 volunteers for us to execute the festival, and Lafayette and the surrounding areas have been very generous in the year's passed about volunteering, and we're hoping they'll do the same for this year."

Interested members of the community are invited to attend an orientation meeting at 500 Girard Park Drive on October 11, beginning at 5:30 pm.

This year's festival begins on October 13 and runs through October 15.