Volunteers needed for spring Festivals Acadiens et Creoles

Volunteers are still needed to fill slots for this year's spring Festivals Acadiens et Creoles.

The three day festival will take place from Friday, March 18 until Sunday, March 20, 2022.

This is the first time in over 40 years that Festivals will be hosting a spring and fall festival. The fall festival will be held in October.

The theme, “Le Grande Retour” or “The Great Return,” promises to bring Cajun and Creole music and an immersive cultural experience with South Louisiana cuisine, crafts and workshops.

Volunteers can sign up to work their favorite area of the Festival by going online to www.festivalsacadiens.com

An orientation meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 5:30 pm at the large pavilion near the basketball court at Girard Park.

For more information about Festivals Acadiens et Creoles visit festivalsacadiens.com.

