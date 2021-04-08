Volunteers needed for City of Scott clean-up event

A volunteer event centered around cleaning up Scott to promote Parish Pride will be held May 21.

Organizations, groups and individuals including Parish Proud, Bayou Vermilion District and the City of Scott will be cleaning Highway 90 in Scott.

To Volunteer with Parish Proud you must first sign the Parish Proud waiver . Parish Proud will have copies of the waiver on hand at the Lafayette Public Library - West Regional on Old Spanish Trail that morning. If you haven't signed it yet, stop by first.

The event will be held 8:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. (estimated time), Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Parish Proud is an umbrella service organization that works in collaboration with partners to make Lafayette Parish the most appealing community in the world.

If you have any questions the day of, you can contact Parish Proud at info@ParishProud.org or 337-761-6549.

What to bring:

Closed-toe shoes

Mask (Should be worn at all times when at staging and parking areas)

Hat

Sunscreen

What will be provided:

Vest

Litter grabber

Gloves

Trash bags

------------------------------------------------------------

