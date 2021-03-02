Viva La Waffle physical location set to open in Lafayette

A physical location for Viva La Waffle will be opening in Lafayette this week.

According to The Advocate, the former food truck, which closed in 2015 will open in the former Dix Daiquiris location at 101 Liberty Avenue on Wednesday March 3, 2021.

The restaurant is co-owned and operated by Lafayette restaurateur Collin Cormier and his wife, Jasmyne.

The Advocate reports that the physical location will feature many of the food truck's popular food items, along with new selections.

Read more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel