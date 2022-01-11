VIDEO: Suspects steal baby clothes from local business

LAFAYETTE, La. – Help from the public is needed in identifying theft suspects.

On Tuesday, Melodi's Belles & Beaus located on Johnston Street in the South College shopping center posted on their Facebook page surveillance video of the theft taking place.

The video shows two people browsing through clothes on a rack. One of the suspects then puts two items in a purse.

Call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600, Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIP, or the store at 337-234-7171 if you have any information on this theft.

