Veterans Upward Bound event planned for next week

The Veterans Upward Bound office on Johnston Street is hosting a celebration next week.

The program is celebrating its 50th anniversary with food and information about the programs and services offered to veterans.

The event takes place on June 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the office, 1306 Johnston Street in Lafayette.

During the event, you can sign up for summer classes and get an orientation. For more information, about the program, call 337-482-5819.

Here's some information on the UL website: https://studentsupport.louisiana.edu/services/veterans-upward-bound