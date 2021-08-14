Veterans group provides backpack and supplies to students

At the Carencro Walmart, a veterans group was providing support for students heading back to school.

On Saturday, August 14, Once Was Inc, held their 3rd Annual Sack 4 Support 4 Back 2 School giveaway.

The group provided veterans and military families with kids with school supplies.

Michael Edmond, Officer and Assistant Director of Once Was Inc. said that supplies included pencils, tablets, folders and backpacks. The supplies were for students in Pre-K through 12th grade.

He says the gesture really helps the community who may be in need and it shows from their reactions.

"Just everything to cover your basic needs for school and the reactions are tears, joy, they're overwhelmed. We had a couple of folks crying cause they said because of the pandemic they were unable to do certain things and they said, 'God is good' and they were happy to receive. And we're happy to give," he said.

Once Was Inc's mission is to support veterans and active duty members and their families by providing solutions to problems that arise when transitioning from serving to civilian life

------------------------------------------------------------

