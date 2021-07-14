Veterans group holding school supply drive

Lafayette veterans are giving back to the city's younger citizens during a school supply drive set for next month.

The drive is being held by Lafayette Veterans Assisting Others, and is scheduled for Saturday, August 7, at the Muni Lafayette Golf Course at 1121 Mudd Avenue.

It will take place from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Children in kindergarten through eighth grade will be able to receive a backpack full of supplies. Organizers are handing out 100 backpacks on a first come, first served basis. They also hope to promote health and nutrition.

Food, PPE, and drinks will be available at the event.

Children must be present to receive a backpack.

