Vermilionville Concert series underway

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month, and today's concert featured Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse.
"Oh the people loved the show, it was a party I mean everybody was having a good time. Donna Angele has some great music and we just come to have a good time, and Vermillionville is such a nice place. It was cool, it's spacious you had a lot of room to dance, we loved it," said Brian Maloig.
The concert series is held in Vermilionville's Performance Center venue from 1-4 p.m.
Admission is $10 and includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History Museum.
On Sundays, Vermilionville's restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat buffet of Cajun and Creole cuisine.
Here are the concerts for the next couple of months:
July
18 — Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition
25 — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm
August
1 — Joe Hall & The Louisiana Canecutters
8 — John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockers
15 — ACADIAN CULTURE DAY
22 — Mike Broussard & Nu Edition Zydeco
September
5 — Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
12 — Kegan Navarre & the Louisiana Traditions
19 — Chubby Carrier
26 — Blake Miller & the Ol' Fashioned Aces
