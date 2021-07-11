Vermilionville Concert series underway

LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month, and today's concert featured Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse.

"Oh the people loved the show, it was a party I mean everybody was having a good time. Donna Angele has some great music and we just come to have a good time, and Vermillionville is such a nice place. It was cool, it's spacious you had a lot of room to dance, we loved it," said Brian Maloig.

The concert series is held in Vermilionville's Performance Center venue from 1-4 p.m.

Admission is $10 and includes a self-guided tour of the Vermilionville Living History Museum.

On Sundays, Vermilionville's restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, is open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat buffet of Cajun and Creole cuisine.

Here are the concerts for the next couple of months:

July

18 — Jamie Berzas & Cajun Tradition

25 — Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm

August

1 — Joe Hall & The Louisiana Canecutters

8 — John Wilson & The Zydeco House Rockers

15 — ACADIAN CULTURE DAY

22 — Mike Broussard & Nu Edition Zydeco

September

5 — Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

12 — Kegan Navarre & the Louisiana Traditions

19 — Chubby Carrier

26 — Blake Miller & the Ol' Fashioned Aces

