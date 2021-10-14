Vehicle fire closes down Guilbeau Road at Johnston Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is responding to a fire that has engulfed a single vehicle leaving a part of Guilbeau Road closed near Johnston Street early Thursday morning.

According to LPD, officers have blocked off Guibeau Road to Birch Drive near its intersection with Johnston Street.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more details as they become available.

