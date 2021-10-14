Vehicle drives into Lafayette business, no injuries reported

The Velvet Monkey gift shop in Lafayette says that there were no injuries after a vehicle drove into the building.

The business says that earlier Thursday the vehicle drove through the store but no injuries were reported at the store for those inside or the driver of the vehicle.

KATC has reached out to police for details but have not yet heard back.

The Velvet Monkey says they will be closed until further notice. As of 1:30 pm the vehicle, the business says was being removed from the building.

