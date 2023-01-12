Vehicle crashes into Broussard home

Watch Now
BROUSSARD, La. — The Broussard Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S Bernard Road this morning for a single vehicle crash that impacted a home.

According to the BPD, the crash occurred around 7:25 am.

Officers confirmed there were no injuries upon arrival and began investigating the scene. Officials say that the vehicle operated by 33-year-old Brittany Nicol of Carencro left the roadway and struck a home.

Nicol was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants along with additional charges of Reckless Operation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Suspension and No Insurance.

Nicol was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and toxicology results are pending.

