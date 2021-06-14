Vance Olivier to be sworn in as Broussard interim police chief

On Monday, June 14, Vance Olivier will be sworn in as the interim police chief of the City of Broussard.

A swearing in ceremony will be held at 10:00 am at Council Chambers on E. Main Street.

The public was invited to attend the ceremony.

Olivier was selected to serve as interim police chief during a special meeting on June 7, 2021.

He will serve until the next regular election in fall of 2022.

"I look forward to working with all the fellow police officers in Broussard, the community leaders, as well as the citizens of Broussard. With that being said, I have to thank my family and friends who are here to support me tonight. I really do appreciate that it means a lot to me and I'm looking forward to getting out there and working. Hit the ground running and make a positive change for the city of Broussard and the police department because I know we need it at this point," Olivier said following the vote.

Olivier, a Broussard resident and Teurlings graduate, joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1995 after serving five years with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. During his time at LPD, he has risen in the ranks from patrol to field training officer, K-9 officer, recruiter, and watch commander. Most recently, he has served as Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division, where he oversaw squads of detectives, a squad of the Special Investigations Unit, and the Crime Scene Unit. He also oversaw approximately 60 staff and was responsible for budgeting as well as acquiring and allocating equipment.

The position will only be temporary, as the chief spot is an elected office. Seven men had applied for the interim police chief position at the Broussard Police Department.

Earlier this month, Broussard Police Chief Branon Decou sent a retirement letter to state officials after an announcement about an investigation into sexual harassment allegations of a former employee.

His retirement took effect on June 1.

