Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Vaccine event set for Sunday in Iles Des Cannes

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
MGN Online
generic-calendar.jpg
Posted at 2:00 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 15:00:24-04

A vaccine event will be held Sunday, October 10 in Lafayette.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be available to the public.

Call (800)435-AHEC(2432) to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

The event will take place from 11 am to 3 pm in Ile Des Cannnes, 200 Sweetbriar St. Lafayette, La., 70506.

There will be free food and activities.

If you receive the vaccine at the event, you will receive a free drink (shot-for-shot campaign).

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.