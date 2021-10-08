Vaccine event set for Sunday in Iles Des Cannes

A vaccine event will be held Sunday, October 10 in Lafayette.

Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines will be available to the public.

Call (800)435-AHEC(2432) to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

The event will take place from 11 am to 3 pm in Ile Des Cannnes, 200 Sweetbriar St. Lafayette, La., 70506.

There will be free food and activities.

If you receive the vaccine at the event, you will receive a free drink (shot-for-shot campaign).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel