Vaccine event planned by SWLA Center for Health Services

LAFAYETTE, La. — Kayla Barthelemy, the Communications and Outreach Specialist for SWLA Center for Health Services (SWA CHS) located in Lafayette, has announced the facility's new Saturday COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination during the month of February will also receive one $50 Visa gift card, says Barthelemy.

Located at 500 Patterson Street, the clinic is now open every Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm until May 27, 2023.

According to SWA CHS, the clinic will offer COVID-19 Vaccinations, Blood Pressure Checks, Glucose Screenings, and other select services.

For more information about the Saturday Vaccination Clinic, please visit SWLA Center for Health Services (swlahealth.org), or call 337-769-9451 ext. 7100.