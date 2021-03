A vaccine clinic will be held Thursday in Lafayette.

Neighbors Pharmacy and Gifts, in partnership with Cedar Crest Memory Care, will host the event.

The clinic will be open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will offer the Moderna vaccine.

To get more information or to schedule a time, call 261-8811.

You must meet current LDH guidelines; to see the list, click here.