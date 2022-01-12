Vaccination event happening Sunday in Scott

Watch
A vaccination event offering doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be held Sunday, January 16 in Scott.

The event is for eligible residents ages 5 and older.

First and second doses of both vaccines will be administered along with boosters from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at the Acts of Love and A Freeman Insurance & Driver School on Blue Boy Drive in Scott.

To schedule an appointment call 337-267-7979 or 337-267-7910.

Organizers say walk-ins are welcome.

Parents and guardians must be present for vaccination of children ages 5 through 17.

For booster doses, a COVID vaccine card is required.

