Utility crews head out of Lafayette to begin power restoration

Utility crews stationed in Lafayette are heading out to areas across the state to return power to those affected by Hurricane Ida.

On Monday morning, crews met early to receive their work assignments at the Cajundome and head out to help those most in need.

Crews will head to affected areas and begin their assessments of damage in order to bring Louisiana residents back on line.

Utility crews from eight states arrived in Lafayette to assist Lafayette Utilities System in power restoration.

Over 1 million people in the state were without power on Monday.

See the number of power outages, here.

