US 90 East in Duson reopens after 18-wheeler gets stuck

Duson Police Department
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 17:32:14-04

UPATE: Us 90 East in Duson has reopened.

Police Chief Kip Judice say that as of 4:30 pm the roadway is clear and re-opened.

This afternoon, an 18-wheeler blocked the east bound lane of US 90 at Richfield. The vehicle which was carrying wood was making a turn onto US90 from LA 343 and became stuck.

No injuries were reported.

