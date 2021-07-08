US 90 East in Duson reopens after 18-wheeler gets stuck

UPATE: Us 90 East in Duson has reopened.

Police Chief Kip Judice say that as of 4:30 pm the roadway is clear and re-opened.

This afternoon, an 18-wheeler blocked the east bound lane of US 90 at Richfield. The vehicle which was carrying wood was making a turn onto US90 from LA 343 and became stuck.

No injuries were reported.

