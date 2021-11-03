UPDATE: Wounded child in stable condition

Police have provided some additional details about the shooting that left a child wounded yesterday.

Police say there was an argument in a parking lot between two adults. During that argument, one of those adults fired multiple shots at the other. The child was inside an apartment and was struck by the bullet.

The child is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are following all leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Yesterday, we reported that the shooting happened at around 4:00 pm in the 2500 block of E Simcoe Street.

The juvenile that was shot was transported to a local hospital, where family members tell us she is recovering after undergoing surgery. The age and extent of injuries were not provided by police, though family tells KATC that the victim was a 9-year-old girl. Family says the girl was inside her family's apartment when the shooting occurred.

Inside the apartment, family members showed us the bullet hole in the wall. The victim's grandmother says the girl was hit shortly after getting off the school bus.

Neighbors we spoke with off camera say they heard seven or eight rounds. There were also bullet holes in windows of other apartments and in the complex's laundry room.

The girl was the only person who was shot.

Family members are asking everyone to keep the victim in their prayers as she recovers from surgery to repair damage to her liver.

Police are working to determine what occurred in this incident. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, police ask they contact the Lafayette Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The map below shows the area where the shooting happened.

There are no suspects at this time, police say.

