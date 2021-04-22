UPDATE: Whistle-blower accuses AG of mishandling child porn case

Another development today in the continuing story about allegations of sexual harassment in the Attorney General's Office.

Yesterday, our media partners at The Advocate reported that the whistle-blower in the case, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes, resigned from Attorney General Jeff Landry's office after he said that Landry has targeted him for blowing the whistle on sexual harassment from former criminal division director Pat Magee, among other issues.

Also yesterday, Landry held a press conference, flanked by four female employees, to complain about media coverage of the case and launch accusations at the whistle-blower. To see our story on that, click here.

Today, The Advocate is reporting that the whistle-blower accuses Landry of mishandling the arrest of a Lafayette native on child pornography charges. Gregory Campo Jr., 22, was named in a 2019 warrant with possession of child pornography. According to the affidavit filed with the warrant, he allegedly photoshopped the face of a relative who is younger than 13 onto child pornography he bought with his mother's credit card. The affidavit also alleges that he photoshopped pictures of himself into the purchased pornography, too; those photos were taken in the kitchen of his Baton Rouge home.

According to the Advocate story, Campo wasn't arrested until a year after the affidavit was issued. AG officials told the Advocate that Campo was in an out-of-state treatment center for some of that time, and blamed some of the delay on COVID.

Campo self-surrendered to authorities in January and was released on an $80,000 bond. He pleaded not guilty to the charges last month, and a trial date has not yet been set in his case, the Advocate reports.

Here's his mug shot:

To read the whole story, click here.