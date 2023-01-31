UPDATE: Water line repaired; motorists urged to use caution

The water line that was damaged on Johnston Street Monday has been repaired, LUS officials say.

The water line, right in front of the Regions Bank building on Johnston Street, was ruptured by a crew laying fiber lines, a spokesman said. They bored a hole into the water line, he said.

It wasn't an LUS crew, nor was it an LUS contractor, the spokesman said.

The damage to the water line has been repaired, and some road plates have been placed over the holes in the road. They're asking motorists to use caution when driving over the plates, the spokesman said.

The street can now be repaired, but LUS isn't in charge of that. We spoke with DOTD and their spokesperson said it wouldn't be a DOTD project. We're also reaching out to LCG to see who will be fixing the road and when.

There's no boil order in place; only two customers were affected, the LUS spokesman said. Those customers are the Regions Bank building and the Express Oil Change across Johnston from that building, he said.