UPDATE: Victim of Lafayette fire identified

LAFAYETTE, La. — Firefighters have identified the man who died in Friday's Lafayette house fire.

Emanuel Narcisse, 53, died in the fire at 106 Theriot Street.

Fire investigators have not definitively determined the cause of the fire. However, a candle or cigarette has not been ruled out at this time. The fire did originate on the bed where the victim was sleeping. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Friday, Firefighters said they were called to the fire at 3:18 am on February 26 in the 100 block of Theriot Street.

The department says that, upon arrival, firefighters observed flames coming from a bedroom window of a single family home.

Two of the home's occupants were outside at a neighbor's house.

They informed first responders that someone was still inside the burning home.

Firefighters reportedly entered the home to search for the occupant while extinguishing the fire.

Once suppressed, the department says that the fire victim was found in his bedroom. His identity is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, according to LFD.

The two occupants who escaped from the burning home were asleep when their smoke alarm activated. Upon investigating the beeping sound, they smelled smoke and noticed it coming from their friend’s bedroom. They tried to enter his room to assist, but the fire and smoke were too intense.

The fire department says the two exited the home with minor heat related injuries.

Lafayette fire investigators along with officials from the State Fire Marshal Office responded to investigate.

Investigators say that the fire originated on a bed in the bedroom.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted. The Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of the death.

