UPDATE: "Victim" in May 8 shooting now booked in incident

One of the people shot during in downtown Lafayette on May 8 incident has now been booked into jail in connection with the incident.

Shannon Phillips, 29, of New Iberia, was booked with illegal discharge of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of weapons. He was one of two people wounded in the May 8 shooting, police say.

He was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened May 8 in downtown Lafayette. Police initially reported that the incident happened on Congress and Polk streets, but it turns out it happened in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

It also happened one week after a shooting, also on Jefferson Street, that injured 11 people.

Initially, police thought Phillips was just a victim, police say, but they've now determined that he allegedly had a weapon and fired it. The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected, police say.