UPDATE: UL-LCG land swap bill advances

A bill that would approve a land swap between the city of Lafayette and UL has advanced in the legislature.

Yesterday, HB 335 by state Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan was sent to the Senate Natural Resources committee after it was passed by the House on April 29. So far, the bill has met no resistance; the legislature's website says it passed the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environment 13-0, and then passed the House 93-0. To keep up with the bill on the legislature website, click here.

At issue is a plan that would swap land owned by the city with land owned by the university. The city needs a new fire station to replace the one that currently is on Johnston Street near UL. It's been in the works for several years.

In exchange for that property near campus, UL would give the city some land on Cajundome Boulevard for the new fire station.

To read our story with the history, click here.

Fire Chief Robert Benoit told us then that the land that is being looked at it on Cajundome Blvd and Blackham Coliseum going towards St. Landry Street near the walking path in the area. The placement, Benoit says is a good spot for them. UL would receive the land where Fire Station No. 5 now sits.

