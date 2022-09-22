UPDATE: Three indicted in Broussard gas station homicide

Three men have been indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury in connection with the April shooting death of a New Iberia man at a Broussard gas station.

On April 13, Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr., 19, of New Iberia, was found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Bonin Road.

Rico LaPaul Gabriel, 22, of St. Martinville, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Dazjhalun J. Charles, 25, of Jeanerette was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

