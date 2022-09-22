Watch Now
UPDATE: Three indicted in Broussard gas station homicide

KATC
Homicide Scene at Bonin Rd./Ambassador Caffery Pkwy.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 13:41:46-04

Three men have been indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury in connection with the April shooting death of a New Iberia man at a Broussard gas station.

On April 13, Terrell Marshaun Fontenette Jr., 19, of New Iberia, was found shot to death in a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Bonin Road.

Rico LaPaul Gabriel, 22, of St. Martinville, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Christopher Wayne King, 23, of New Iberia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Dazjhalun J. Charles, 25, of Jeanerette was indicted on a charge of principal to second-degree murder.

If convicted, they each face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

